Two Steps from the Blues: A Tribute to Bobby 'Blue' Bland
The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents "Two Steps from the Blues: A Tribute to Bobby 'Blue' Bland," featuring Rodd Bland and The Members Only Band.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Rodd Bland—Bobby 'Blue' Bland’s son—about performing his father’s music alongside some of the musicians who played with him, growing up as the son of a blues legend, and his own extensive musical career.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 18
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ned R. McWherter West TN Cultural Arts Center (314 E Main St)
Get ticket information >