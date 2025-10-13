© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Two Steps from the Blues: A Tribute to Bobby 'Blue' Bland

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT

The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents "Two Steps from the Blues: A Tribute to Bobby 'Blue' Bland," featuring Rodd Bland and The Members Only Band.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Rodd Bland—Bobby 'Blue' Bland’s son—about performing his father’s music alongside some of the musicians who played with him, growing up as the son of a blues legend, and his own extensive musical career.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 18
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Ned R. McWherter West TN Cultural Arts Center (314 E Main St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Jazz Foundation of West TennesseeNed R. McWherter West TN Cultural Arts Center (The Ned)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass