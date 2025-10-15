© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Art on Fire | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 15, 2025 at 8:08 PM CDT

"Art on Fire," the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ signature fall fundraising party, takes place this Saturday.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this lively event, featuring around 25 Memphis restaurants, beverages, live music, a roaring bonfire, and more—all on the South Lawn of the Dixon.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 18
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass