Art on Fire | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

"Art on Fire," the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ signature fall fundraising party, takes place this Saturday.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Special Events Manager Sarah Lorenz about this lively event, featuring around 25 Memphis restaurants, beverages, live music, a roaring bonfire, and more—all on the South Lawn of the Dixon.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 18
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
