Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Calvary’s Friends of Music Present: APOLLO5

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

The widely acclaimed vocal quintet "APOLLO5" performs at Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis on Friday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m., as part of the Calvary Friends of Music concert series.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Calvary Organist and Choirmaster Kristin Lensch and APOLLO5 bass and group leader Augustus Ray about the program, which spans music from Byrd to Tom Petty, the ensemble’s origins, and its connection to the VOCES8 Foundation.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 17
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Calvary Episcopal Church (102 N 2nd Street)
Learn more >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
