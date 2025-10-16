Calvary’s Friends of Music Present: APOLLO5

The widely acclaimed vocal quintet "APOLLO5" performs at Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Memphis on Friday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m., as part of the Calvary Friends of Music concert series.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Calvary Organist and Choirmaster Kristin Lensch and APOLLO5 bass and group leader Augustus Ray about the program, which spans music from Byrd to Tom Petty, the ensemble’s origins, and its connection to the VOCES8 Foundation.