The Drowning Girls | New Moon Theatre Company

New Moon Theatre Company presents "The Drowning Girls," written by Beth Graham, Daniela Vlaskalic, and Charlie Tomlinson. The play is based on the true story of three young brides murdered by the same husband.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with the “drowned brides” of the title—Nolita Palomar, Kate Peckham, and Nichol Pritchard—about the challenges of this unconventional production, from playing multiple characters to performing soaking wet throughout the show on a set featuring three bathtubs.