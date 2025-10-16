© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
The Drowning Girls | New Moon Theatre Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:52 PM CDT

New Moon Theatre Company presents "The Drowning Girls," written by Beth Graham, Daniela Vlaskalic, and Charlie Tomlinson. The play is based on the true story of three young brides murdered by the same husband.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with the “drowned brides” of the title—Nolita Palomar, Kate Peckham, and Nichol Pritchard—about the challenges of this unconventional production, from playing multiple characters to performing soaking wet throughout the show on a set featuring three bathtubs.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 17 — Sunday, November 2 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
