Orpheum Soiree 2025

The Orpheum Theatre Group’s biggest party—and biggest fundraiser—the Orpheum Soiree, returns.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre's Manager of Donor Engagement, Andrew Jordan, about this year’s event, inspired by the Broadway musical "Back to the Future," which will be at the Orpheum Theatre from Tuesday, March 3, through Sunday, March 8. The evening features tastings from local restaurants, specialty cocktails, a live auction, backstage tours, a silent disco, and more.