Prizm Ensemble 20th Anniversary Concert

To celebrate this milestone, they proudly present an Anniversary Concert: Sustaining the Legacy of Chamber Music Saturday October 25th at 6 pm at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church, featuring a very special guest: Lecolion Washington, PRIZM's co-founder, performing alongside his All-Star team of musicians. Darel Snodgrass talks with Lecolian Washington and Prizm Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about this special concert, the educational and youth development of Prizm, and other special events in this 20th anniversary year.