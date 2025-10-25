© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Prizm Ensemble 20th Anniversary Concert

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 25, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT

To celebrate this milestone, they proudly present an  Anniversary Concert: Sustaining the Legacy of Chamber Music Saturday October 25th at 6 pm at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church, featuring a very special guest: Lecolion Washington, PRIZM’s co-founder, performing alongside his All-Star team of musicians. Darel Snodgrass talks with Lecolian Washington and Prizm Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about this special concert, the educational and youth development of Prizm, and other special events in this 20th anniversary year. 2025-2026 PRIZM Concerts – PRIZM Ensemble

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
