Out of the Silence | Germantown Baptist Church
Kacky Walton spoke with pianist and composer Dawson Hull, Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, and trumpeter Tyler Helms about the next concert in the church’s Masterworks Concert Series, "Out of the Silence."
The program features music for brass ensemble and the world premiere of Dr. Hull’s Sonata for Trumpet and Piano.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, October 30
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >