Checking on the Arts

Out of the Silence | Germantown Baptist Church

By Kacky Walton
Published October 27, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with pianist and composer Dawson Hull, Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts at Germantown Baptist Church, and trumpeter Tyler Helms about the next concert in the church’s Masterworks Concert Series, "Out of the Silence."

The program features music for brass ensemble and the world premiere of Dr. Hull’s Sonata for Trumpet and Piano.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, October 30
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
