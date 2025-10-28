Classical Comedies & Cocktails Reading Series | Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) presents its inaugural "Classical Comedies & Cocktails" reading series.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Founding Artistic Director Dan McCleary about his direction of these lively, cocktail-infused readings: "Three Sisters" by Anton Chekhov, "Tartuffe" by Molière, and "Blithe Spirit" by Noël Coward.
Event Details:
Date: Sundays (November 2, 9, and 16)
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Tabor Stage (7950 Trinity Road)
