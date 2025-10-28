© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Classical Comedies & Cocktails Reading Series | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) presents its inaugural "Classical Comedies & Cocktails" reading series.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Founding Artistic Director Dan McCleary about his direction of these lively, cocktail-infused readings: "Three Sisters" by Anton Chekhov, "Tartuffe" by Molière, and "Blithe Spirit" by Noël Coward.

Event Details:
Date: Sundays (November 2, 9, and 16)
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Tabor Stage (7950 Trinity Road)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
