Legendary Stax Musician Booker T. Jones to Perform at BPACC
Ahead of his performance at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC), Booker T. Jones spoke with Darel Snodgrass about the early days of Stax and Booker T. & the M.G.'s, his collaborations with friends David Porter and Isaac Hayes, and his ongoing Grammy-winning career.
Event Information
Date: Saturday, November 8
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
