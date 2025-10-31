© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Legendary Stax Musician Booker T. Jones to Perform at BPACC

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:10 PM CDT

Ahead of his performance at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC), Booker T. Jones spoke with Darel Snodgrass about the early days of Stax and Booker T. & the M.G.'s, his collaborations with friends David Porter and Isaac Hayes, and his ongoing Grammy-winning career.

Event Information
Date: Saturday, November 8
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
Learn more about this event >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
