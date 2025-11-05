The Thanksgiving Play | Theatre Memphis

Kacky Walton spoke with Jared Johnson, director of "The Thanksgiving Play" at Theatre Memphis.

This satirical comedy follows a group of well-meaning but culturally insensitive white theatre artists as they attempt to create a politically correct elementary school play about the first Thanksgiving. Written by MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient Larissa FastHorse, the play became the first by an Indigenous American woman to appear on Broadway in 2023.