Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Thanksgiving Play | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:41 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Jared Johnson, director of "The Thanksgiving Play" at Theatre Memphis.

This satirical comedy follows a group of well-meaning but culturally insensitive white theatre artists as they attempt to create a politically correct elementary school play about the first Thanksgiving. Written by MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient Larissa FastHorse, the play became the first by an Indigenous American woman to appear on Broadway in 2023.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 7 — Saturday, November 22 (times vary)
Location: Theatre Memphis, Next Stage (630 Perkins Extd)
Kacky Walton
