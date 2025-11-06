Catapult | Germantown Performing Arts Center
The season continues at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) with "Catapult," the acclaimed shadow-illusion performance company.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Adam Battelstein, founder and Artistic Director—and Pilobolus alumnus—about this unique blend of dance, theater, acrobatics, illusion, and storytelling.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 22
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >