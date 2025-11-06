© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Requiem | Church of the Holy Communion

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:24 PM CST

Church of the Holy Communion presents "Requiem" by Dan Locklair as part of its regular Holy Eucharist, Rite II (held both in person and online).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. David Ouzts, Minister of Music and Liturgy at Church of the Holy Communion, about this contemporary work by acclaimed North Carolina organist and choral composer Dan Locklair.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, November 9
Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.
Location: Church of the Holy Communion (4645 Walnut Grove Rd)
Learn more >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
