Requiem | Church of the Holy Communion
Church of the Holy Communion presents "Requiem" by Dan Locklair as part of its regular Holy Eucharist, Rite II (held both in person and online).
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. David Ouzts, Minister of Music and Liturgy at Church of the Holy Communion, about this contemporary work by acclaimed North Carolina organist and choral composer Dan Locklair.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, November 9
Time: 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.
Location: Church of the Holy Communion (4645 Walnut Grove Rd)
