New Works by Rebecca Chappel | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton talks with Memphis artist Rebecca Chappell, whose work is featured this month in WKNO’s Gallery 1091.
Chappell works in watercolor, oil, acrylic, and collage. Her current exhibit, which focuses on encaustic and cold wax painting, is on view through November 26.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 3 — Wednesday, November 26
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >