Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

New Works by Rebecca Chappel | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:23 AM CST

Kacky Walton talks with Memphis artist Rebecca Chappell, whose work is featured this month in WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

Chappell works in watercolor, oil, acrylic, and collage. Her current exhibit, which focuses on encaustic and cold wax painting, is on view through November 26.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 3 — Wednesday, November 26
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
