Checking on the Arts

PRIZM Ensemble Presents Renaissance String Quartet

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:06 PM CST

PRIZM Ensemble continues its 20th anniversary season with a concert by the Renaissance String Quartet, featuring violinist Randall Goosby, on Saturday, November 8.

The evening begins at 5:00 p.m. with a special talk for parents and students, led by Jiji Goosby (mother of Randall and Miles Goosby) on helping gifted young musicians make the leap from Memphis to Juilliard and beyond.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Randall Goosby about the concert program, the Renaissance Quartet, and his musical journey, as well as with Ralph and Jiji Goosby about their experiences guiding their sons’ careers.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 8
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Location: Shady Grove Presbyterian Church (5530 Shady Grove Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Local Events
Darel Snodgrass
