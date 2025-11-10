Holiday Wonders at the Garden | Memphis Botanic Garden

Kacky Walton talked with Gina Harris, Director of Audience Engagement at the Memphis Botanic Garden, about Holiday Wonders at the Garden, which transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with glowing trails, themed evenings, and exciting new additions.

This year’s highlights include the debut of Polar Passage, an immersive experience in The Woodland that transports visitors to a dazzling holiday realm, and a new mobile web app that makes exploring the magic easier than ever.