Checking on the Arts

Holiday Wonders at the Garden | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published November 10, 2025 at 2:32 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Gina Harris, Director of Audience Engagement at the Memphis Botanic Garden, about Holiday Wonders at the Garden, which transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with glowing trails, themed evenings, and exciting new additions.

This year’s highlights include the debut of Polar Passage, an immersive experience in The Woodland that transports visitors to a dazzling holiday realm, and a new mobile web app that makes exploring the magic easier than ever.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 28 — Tuesday, December 30
Time: 5:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)
Get ticket information here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
