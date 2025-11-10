Junie B. Jones: The Musical | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton talked with Marc Gill, Resident Company Member at Playhouse on the Square, who is directing "Junie B. Jones: The Musical," based on the beloved book series by Barbara Park.
This lively stage adaptation follows the spirited first grader through her classroom adventures and misadventures.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 7 — Saturday, December 20 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 S. Cooper St)
Get ticket information >