Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Junie B. Jones: The Musical | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:29 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Marc Gill, Resident Company Member at Playhouse on the Square, who is directing "Junie B. Jones: The Musical," based on the beloved book series by Barbara Park.

This lively stage adaptation follows the spirited first grader through her classroom adventures and misadventures.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 7 — Saturday, December 20 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 S. Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton