Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Reading and Book Signing with David Wesley Williams

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:41 AM CST

David Wesley Williams will read from and sign his new novel "Come Again No More" at Burke’s Book Store.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Williams about this funny and poignant novel, shaped by his experiences in the fading print news industry, the memorable characters he’s encountered, and his love of language.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, November 13
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.
Location: Burke's Book Store (936 South Cooper St)
Learn more about this event here >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
