Reading and Book Signing with David Wesley Williams
David Wesley Williams will read from and sign his new novel "Come Again No More" at Burke’s Book Store.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Williams about this funny and poignant novel, shaped by his experiences in the fading print news industry, the memorable characters he’s encountered, and his love of language.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, November 13
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.
Location: Burke's Book Store (936 South Cooper St)
