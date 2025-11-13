Orpheum Soiree 2025

The Orpheum’s biggest fundraising event of the year, Orpheum Soiree, takes place this Friday across all spaces of the Orpheum Theatre and the neighboring Halloran Centre. The evening features local food and drinks, silent and live auctions, backstage tours, and more.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about this exciting event benefiting the Orpheum’s extensive educational programs, as well as the upcoming Broadway season premiere of "& Juliet."

Orpheum Soiree:

Date: Friday, November 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

