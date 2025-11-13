© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Orpheum Soiree 2025

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 13, 2025 at 9:30 PM CST

The Orpheum’s biggest fundraising event of the year, Orpheum Soiree, takes place this Friday across all spaces of the Orpheum Theatre and the neighboring Halloran Centre. The evening features local food and drinks, silent and live auctions, backstage tours, and more.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about this exciting event benefiting the Orpheum’s extensive educational programs, as well as the upcoming Broadway season premiere of "& Juliet."

Orpheum Soiree:
Date: Friday, November 14
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
& Juliet:
Date: Tuesday, November 25 — Sunday, November 30 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
