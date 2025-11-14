Kacky Walton talked with award-winning writer, director, filmmaker, and podcaster Noah Glenn, founder of the “Like You Film Club,” a nonprofit that supports children’s social-emotional health through film.

Glenn is launching the first-ever “Like You Children’s Film Festival,” which will feature films for young audiences, including feature films, shorts, and animations. Additionally, there will be movies created by kids, along with workshops, parties, activities, and more.