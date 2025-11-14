© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Like You Children’s Film Festival

By Kacky Walton
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:46 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with award-winning writer, director, filmmaker, and podcaster Noah Glenn, founder of the “Like You Film Club,” a nonprofit that supports children’s social-emotional health through film.

Glenn is launching the first-ever “Like You Children’s Film Festival,” which will feature films for young audiences, including feature films, shorts, and animations. Additionally, there will be movies created by kids, along with workshops, parties, activities, and more.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 22 — Sunday, November 23 (times vary)
Location: Pink Palace Museum (3050 Central Ave)
Get more information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
