NutRemix | New Ballet

The holiday season kicks off in the Mid-South with New Ballet’s annual production of "NutRemix," their reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s classic set on Beale Street and featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and special guests.

This year’s production will be presented at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts with three performances.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with New Ballet Executive Director Matthew Best and Interim Artistic Director Ben Kubie about this year’s show, which includes appearances by the Memphis Jazz Workshop, the AngelStreet Memphis Choir, and alumnus Roman Neal.