Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

NutRemix | New Ballet

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST

The holiday season kicks off in the Mid-South with New Ballet’s annual production of "NutRemix," their reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s classic set on Beale Street and featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and special guests.

This year’s production will be presented at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts with three performances.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with New Ballet Executive Director Matthew Best and Interim Artistic Director Ben Kubie about this year’s show, which includes appearances by the Memphis Jazz Workshop, the AngelStreet Memphis Choir, and alumnus Roman Neal.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 21 — Sunday, November 23 (times vary)
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
Darel Snodgrass