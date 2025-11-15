The Wizard of Oz | Playhouse on the Square
C. J. Thomas, Playhouse on the Square's Director of Community Relations, appears as Uncle Henry and the Oz Guard in "The Wizard of Oz," a holiday production running through Sunday, December 21.
Whitney Branan returns to direct and choreograph this beloved musical, which plays Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m., as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 14 — Sunday, December 21 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 Cooper St)
