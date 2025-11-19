Chicago | University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance

Kacky Walton spoke with Max Robinson, director of the iconic musical "Chicago," which opens at the University of Memphis (UofM) Main Stage on Thursday, November 20.

Featuring hits by John Kander and Fred Ebb, including “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango,” and choreography inspired by Bob Fosse, this biting satire on celebrity, corruption, and media sensationalism remains as relevant and riveting as ever.