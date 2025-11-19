© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Chicago | University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance

By Kacky Walton
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Max Robinson, director of the iconic musical "Chicago," which opens at the University of Memphis (UofM) Main Stage on Thursday, November 20.

Featuring hits by John Kander and Fred Ebb, including “All That Jazz” and “Cell Block Tango,” and choreography inspired by Bob Fosse, this biting satire on celebrity, corruption, and media sensationalism remains as relevant and riveting as ever.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, November 20 — Sunday, November 23 (times vary)
Location: University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance, Main Stage (3745 Central Ave)
