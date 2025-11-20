© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Elisabeth von Trapp: Home for Christmas

By Kacky Walton
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Elisabeth von Trapp, granddaughter of the legendary Maria and Baron von Trapp, whose family story inspired "The Sound of Music."

Influenced by her father, Werner von Trapp’s guitar playing and singing, Elisabeth carries on the Trapp Family Singers’ musical tradition with her own distinctive style. She’ll celebrate the holidays and the 60th anniversary of "The Sound of Music."

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 22
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton