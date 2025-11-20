Elisabeth von Trapp: Home for Christmas
Kacky Walton spoke with Elisabeth von Trapp, granddaughter of the legendary Maria and Baron von Trapp, whose family story inspired "The Sound of Music."
Influenced by her father, Werner von Trapp’s guitar playing and singing, Elisabeth carries on the Trapp Family Singers’ musical tradition with her own distinctive style. She’ll celebrate the holidays and the 60th anniversary of "The Sound of Music."
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 22
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)
