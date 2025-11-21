© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Ozmo Institute for Neuroaesthetics Upcoming Events

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:46 AM CST

Ozmo Institute for Neuroaesthetics presents two programs exploring the healing power of sound and music: "The Sonic Prescription: Harnessing Music to Heal the Brain and Body," and the first in a planned series of Concerts for Well-Being, featuring Diamond Strings.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Ozmo Institute CEO and Founding Director Dr. Žak Ozmo, an internationally recognized pioneer in Neuroaesthetics and a faculty member at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, about how music can shape the way we think, feel, and heal.

The Sonic Prescription: Harnessing Music to Heal the Brain and Body:
Date: Friday, November 21
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Listening Lab (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Ozmo Institute’s Concerts for Well-Being: Diamond Strings
Date: Tuesday, December 9
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
