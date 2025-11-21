Ozmo Institute for Neuroaesthetics Upcoming Events
Ozmo Institute for Neuroaesthetics presents two programs exploring the healing power of sound and music: "The Sonic Prescription: Harnessing Music to Heal the Brain and Body," and the first in a planned series of Concerts for Well-Being, featuring Diamond Strings.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Ozmo Institute CEO and Founding Director Dr. Žak Ozmo, an internationally recognized pioneer in Neuroaesthetics and a faculty member at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, about how music can shape the way we think, feel, and heal.
The Sonic Prescription: Harnessing Music to Heal the Brain and Body:
Date: Friday, November 21
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Listening Lab (1350 Concourse Ave)
Ozmo Institute’s Concerts for Well-Being: Diamond Strings
Date: Tuesday, December 9
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
