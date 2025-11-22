Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery Grand Opening

Five prominent Memphis-area artists have launched a new gallery and art school called Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery. The grand opening is Saturday, November 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with founders Elizabeth Alley and Pam McDonnell about this ambitious new venture, the "Founders’ Show," which opens that evening, the classes they’ll offer, and the future of this collaborative creative space.