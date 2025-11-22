© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery Grand Opening

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 22, 2025 at 11:06 AM CST

Five prominent Memphis-area artists have launched a new gallery and art school called Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery. The grand opening is Saturday, November 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with founders Elizabeth Alley and Pam McDonnell about this ambitious new venture, the "Founders’ Show," which opens that evening, the classes they’ll offer, and the future of this collaborative creative space.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 22
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery (680 Oakleaf Office Ln)
Learn more about this event here >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsShapeshifter Art School and Gallery
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
