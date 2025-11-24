A Tuna Christmas | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton talked with Michael Gravois and Daniel Stuart Nelson, Resident Company members at Playhouse on the Square, who star in the holiday favorite "A Tuna Christmas."
Set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the two actors portray more than 20 characters of all genders and ages, offering a sharp, satirical look at small-town life.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 21 — Sunday, December 21 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 S. Cooper St)
Get ticket information >