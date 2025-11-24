© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
A Tuna Christmas | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Michael Gravois and Daniel Stuart Nelson, Resident Company members at Playhouse on the Square, who star in the holiday favorite "A Tuna Christmas."

Set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the two actors portray more than 20 characters of all genders and ages, offering a sharp, satirical look at small-town life.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 21 — Sunday, December 21 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 S. Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
