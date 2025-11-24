An Evening of Reflection | Luna Nova Music
The Memphis chapter of the American Guild of Organists and Luna Nova Music Ensemble present "An Evening of Reflection," as part of the AGO’s monthly meeting.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Luna Nova President Patricia Gray and Grace-St. Luke’s Director of Music and Organist, Patrick Scott, about this special program, featuring several Luna Nova ensembles along with performances by Scott and GSL assistant organist Sam McDaniel.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, December 1
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (1720 Peabody Ave)
Learn more about this event here >