Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Handel’s Messiah 2025 | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 27, 2025 at 4:25 AM CST

Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and Chorus presents its annual performances of Handel’s masterpiece oratorio "The Messiah," with three concerts: Tuesday, December 2, at Germantown United Methodist Church; Wednesday, December 3, at Lindenwood Christian Church; and Thursday, December 4, at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about his enduring affection for this monumental work—even after conducting it more than 140 times throughout his career.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, December — Thursday, December 4
Time: 7:30 p.m. (locations vary)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
