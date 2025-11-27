Handel’s Messiah 2025 | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and Chorus presents its annual performances of Handel’s masterpiece oratorio "The Messiah," with three concerts: Tuesday, December 2, at Germantown United Methodist Church; Wednesday, December 3, at Lindenwood Christian Church; and Thursday, December 4, at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about his enduring affection for this monumental work—even after conducting it more than 140 times throughout his career.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, December — Thursday, December 4
Time: 7:30 p.m. (locations vary)
Get ticket information >