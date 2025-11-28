© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Acoustic Sunday Live — The Concert to Protect Our Aquifer

By Kacky Walton
Published November 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Bruce Newman, producer of "Acoustic Sunday Live — The Concert to Protect Our Aquifer," an event uniting nationally known and local blues and Americana artists in support of protecting, conserving, and responsibly managing the Memphis Sand Aquifer.

Multi–award-winning blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland, legendary bluesman Bobby Rush, acclaimed guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, celebrated singer-songwriter James McMurtry, Folk-Americana duo Alice Howe and Freebo, and Memphis’ own Eric Lewis and Jimmy Davis will perform.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, December 7
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church (1000 Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

