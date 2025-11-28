© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Nutcracker | Ballet Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 28, 2025 at 4:03 PM CST

Ballet Memphis’ annual production of "The Nutcracker" opens at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, December 12.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about this beloved Memphis holiday tradition, featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and just enough fresh touches to ensure no two performances feel exactly alike.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, December 12 — Sunday, December 14 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsBallet MemphisOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass