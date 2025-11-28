The Nutcracker | Ballet Memphis
Ballet Memphis’ annual production of "The Nutcracker" opens at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, December 12.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about this beloved Memphis holiday tradition, featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and just enough fresh touches to ensure no two performances feel exactly alike.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, December 12 — Sunday, December 14 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)
