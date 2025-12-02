A Christmas Carol ’25 | Theatre Memphis
Kacky Walton talked with actor Stephen Garrett, who is back for his third turn as Ebenezer Scrooge in Theatre Memphis' 48th consecutive production of "A Christmas Carol."
This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood, through disillusionment and revenge, to redemption.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, December 5 — Tuesday, December 23 (times vary)
Location: Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >