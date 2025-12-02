© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
A Christmas Carol ’25 | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:36 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with actor Stephen Garrett, who is back for his third turn as Ebenezer Scrooge in Theatre Memphis' 48th consecutive production of "A Christmas Carol."

This adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood, through disillusionment and revenge, to redemption.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, December 5 — Tuesday, December 23 (times vary)
Location: Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
