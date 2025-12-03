© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Tía Pancha: A Christmas Story | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

By Kacky Walton
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:43 PM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG), about "Tía Pancha: A Christmas Story" on stage at TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen.

In this take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Tía Pancha's world turns upside down in the most hilarious and heartwarming way when the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future decide to pay her a surprise visit.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, December 5 — Sunday, December 14 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen (1705 Poplar Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG)TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton