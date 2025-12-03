Tía Pancha: A Christmas Story | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (CBTG), about "Tía Pancha: A Christmas Story" on stage at TheatreWorks@TheEvergreen.

In this take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Tía Pancha's world turns upside down in the most hilarious and heartwarming way when the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future decide to pay her a surprise visit.