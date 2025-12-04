Bartlett Art Association Holiday Showcase | Gallery 1091

Kacky Walton spoke with Rick Durand of the Bartlett Art Association (BAA) about their Holiday Showcase, now on view at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

The exhibition features works in a variety of media, with proceeds benefiting WKNO Channel 10 and FM 91.1.

An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.