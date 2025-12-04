© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Bartlett Art Association Holiday Showcase | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published December 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Rick Durand of the Bartlett Art Association (BAA) about their Holiday Showcase, now on view at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

The exhibition features works in a variety of media, with proceeds benefiting WKNO Channel 10 and FM 91.1.

An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, December 2 — Friday, December 26
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsBartlett Art Association (BAA)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton