Bartlett Art Association Holiday Showcase | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton spoke with Rick Durand of the Bartlett Art Association (BAA) about their Holiday Showcase, now on view at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.
The exhibition features works in a variety of media, with proceeds benefiting WKNO Channel 10 and FM 91.1.
An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, December 2 — Friday, December 26
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >