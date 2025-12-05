2025 Annual Holiday Show & Sale | Agnes Stark Pottery

Kacky Walton spoke with pottery artist Agnes Stark about her 2025 Holiday Show and Sale, taking place Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 7, at her studio in Eads, TN.

Agnes discussed the new pieces she’s created this season, including Christmas ornaments, fresh glaze designs on her decorative work, and functional dinnerware. She also shared suggestions for making a day of it in nearby Arlington, offering tips on local restaurants to enjoy before or after shopping.