Checking on the Arts

2025 Annual Holiday Show & Sale | Agnes Stark Pottery

By Kacky Walton
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:13 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with pottery artist Agnes Stark about her 2025 Holiday Show and Sale, taking place Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 7, at her studio in Eads, TN.

Agnes discussed the new pieces she’s created this season, including Christmas ornaments, fresh glaze designs on her decorative work, and functional dinnerware. She also shared suggestions for making a day of it in nearby Arlington, offering tips on local restaurants to enjoy before or after shopping.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, December 5 — Sunday, December 7 (times vary)
Location: Agnes Stark Pottery (12675 Donelson Rd)
Get more information here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
