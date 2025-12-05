© 2025 WKNO FM
Christmas Gems | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM CST

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) presents two regional premieres Friday, December 5, through Sunday, December 21, with "Christmas Gems," a family-friendly double bill featuring Dylan Thomas’s "A Child’s Christmas" in Wales and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s "The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle." The production introduces a delightfully off-kilter Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to TSC audiences.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Associate Artistic Producer and Christmas Gems director Stephanie Shine about these new holiday offerings, including "A Child’s Christmas" with its original a cappella harmonies that enrich Thomas’s lyrical language, and Conan Doyle’s only Christmas-adjacent Holmes tale, "The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle," given a fresh twist for the season.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, December 5 — Sunday, December 21 (times vary)
Location: Tabor Stage at Tennessee Shakespeare Company (7950 Trinity Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

