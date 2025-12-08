Works by Amy Hutcheson and Phyllis Boger | Memphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis artists Amy Hutcheson and Phyllis Boger, whose work is on view at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
Hutcheson discusses her biomorphic and geometric visual language, while Boger describes her process of painting on silk and her depictions of trees. Both artists share the inspirations behind their work.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 10 — Tuesday, December 30 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Learn more about this event here >