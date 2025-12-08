© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Works by Amy Hutcheson and Phyllis Boger | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published December 8, 2025 at 8:15 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis artists Amy Hutcheson and Phyllis Boger, whose work is on view at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Hutcheson discusses her biomorphic and geometric visual language, while Boger describes her process of painting on silk and her depictions of trees. Both artists share the inspirations behind their work.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 10 — Tuesday, December 30 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton