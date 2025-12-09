Randall Goosby with the Renaissance Quartet & Pianist Zhu Wang

Concerts International continues its chamber music season at Harris Concert Hall with hometown favorite Randall Goosby, performing alongside his Renaissance Quartet and frequent collaborator, pianist Zhu Wang.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Goosby about the evening’s program, which features works by Brahms, Mendelssohn, and Florence Price. Additionally, Goosby discussed his collaboration with the young musicians of the Renaissance Quartet and his long-standing performing and recording partnership with Zhu Wang.

The concert will also be broadcast live on WKNO-FM.