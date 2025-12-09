© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Randall Goosby with the Renaissance Quartet & Pianist Zhu Wang

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:33 PM CST

Concerts International continues its chamber music season at Harris Concert Hall with hometown favorite Randall Goosby, performing alongside his Renaissance Quartet and frequent collaborator, pianist Zhu Wang.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Goosby about the evening’s program, which features works by Brahms, Mendelssohn, and Florence Price. Additionally, Goosby discussed his collaboration with the young musicians of the Renaissance Quartet and his long-standing performing and recording partnership with Zhu Wang.

The concert will also be broadcast live on WKNO-FM.

Performance Details:
Date: Thursday, December 11
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Harris Concert Hall (3775 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsConcerts International
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass