3rd Annual Festival of Christmas | Idlewild Presbyterian Church
Kacky Walton spoke with Gary Beard, Interim Director of Music at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, about their 3rd Annual "Festival of Christmas," featuring the Idlewild Chancel Choir and Orchestra.
Beard shares an overview of the program and highlights the special guests who will join them for an evening of beautifully arranged seasonal music.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, December 14
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Idlewild Presbyterian Church (1750 Union Avenue)
Learn more about this event here >