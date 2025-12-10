© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

3rd Annual Festival of Christmas | Idlewild Presbyterian Church

By Kacky Walton
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:11 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Gary Beard, Interim Director of Music at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, about their 3rd Annual "Festival of Christmas," featuring the Idlewild Chancel Choir and Orchestra.

Beard shares an overview of the program and highlights the special guests who will join them for an evening of beautifully arranged seasonal music.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, December 14
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Idlewild Presbyterian Church (1750 Union Avenue)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
