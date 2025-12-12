2025 MYSP Sounds of the Seasons Concerts
Kacky Walton spoke with Jenny Davis, Executive Director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP), and conductor Kyle Dickson about this year’s "Sounds of the Season Concerts."
The weekend of music begins Saturday, December 13, with a free "Chamber Music Concert." On Sunday, December 14, MYSP ensembles present two performances of holiday favorites at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.
Event Details:
Chamber Music Concert
Date: Saturday, December 13
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Location: Beethoven Club of Memphis (263 McLean Boulevard)
Date: Sunday, December 14
Time: 4:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get more information >