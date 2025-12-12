© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

2025 MYSP Sounds of the Seasons Concerts

By Kacky Walton
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:29 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Jenny Davis, Executive Director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP), and conductor Kyle Dickson about this year’s "Sounds of the Season Concerts."

The weekend of music begins Saturday, December 13, with a free "Chamber Music Concert." On Sunday, December 14, MYSP ensembles present two performances of holiday favorites at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.

Event Details:

Chamber Music Concert
Date: Saturday, December 13
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Location: Beethoven Club of Memphis (263 McLean Boulevard)

2025 MYSP Sounds of the Seasons Concerts
Date: Sunday, December 14
Time: 4:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
