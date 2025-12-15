Creative Aging Mid-South Upcoming Performances

Kacky Walton spoke with Christy Barzizza, Executive Director of Creative Aging Mid-South, about the first two performances of their popular concert series to kick off the new year.

On Monday, January 5, The Yale Society of Orpheus and Bacchus performs at Kroc Center Memphis. The nation’s second-longest-running a cappella group, this all-gender ensemble brings a repertoire spanning 87 years, including jazz, folk, gospel, and classics from every decade.

On Wednesday, January 14, Memphis’s own Mighty Souls Brass Band takes the stage at Theatre Memphis. Known for their creative drive to weave new sounds from a range of musical traditions, Mighty Souls Brass Band stands out as a truly distinctive force in the brass ensemble world.

The Yale Society of Orpheus and Bacchus:

Date: Monday, January 5

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: The Kroc Center (800 E Pkwy S)

Get ticket information >