Seasons | Gallery 1091

Kacky Walton interviewed award-winning artist and educator Melody Weintraub about her new exhibit, “Seasons,” currently on display at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

Weintraub explains that the exhibit illustrates the inevitability of change, which can be both beautiful and challenging. Each season brings its own excitement, wonder, and opportunities for reflection. The collection showcases works in watercolor, collage, acrylic, and oil, reminding viewers that beauty exists in every season.