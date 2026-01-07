© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Seasons | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published January 7, 2026 at 1:16 PM CST

Kacky Walton interviewed award-winning artist and educator Melody Weintraub about her new exhibit, “Seasons,” currently on display at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

Weintraub explains that the exhibit illustrates the inevitability of change, which can be both beautiful and challenging. Each season brings its own excitement, wonder, and opportunities for reflection. The collection showcases works in watercolor, collage, acrylic, and oil, reminding viewers that beauty exists in every season.

Exhibit Details:
Date: Monday, January 5 — Thursday, January 29
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location:  WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this exhibit here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton