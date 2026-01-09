Spillit Memphis True Story Film Festival 2026
Kacky Walton talked with Josh Campbell, Executive and Creative Director of Spillit Memphis, an organization that gives storytellers a platform to share unscripted stories in front of a live audience.
Spillit Memphis is launching its inaugural True Story Film Festival, featuring documentaries produced or filmed in the Mid-South, or created by filmmakers who live in the region.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, January 24 — Sunday, January 25 (times vary)
Location: Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library (3030 Poplar Avenue)
