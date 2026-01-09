© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Spillit Memphis True Story Film Festival 2026

By Kacky Walton
Published January 9, 2026 at 8:29 AM CST

Kacky Walton talked with Josh Campbell, Executive and Creative Director of Spillit Memphis, an organization that gives storytellers a platform to share unscripted stories in front of a live audience.

Spillit Memphis is launching its inaugural True Story Film Festival, featuring documentaries produced or filmed in the Mid-South, or created by filmmakers who live in the region.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, January 24 — Sunday, January 25 (times vary)
Location: Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library (3030 Poplar Avenue)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton