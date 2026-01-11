sex/work | Playhouse on the Square

Kacky Walton spoke with Jamie Boller, winner of the 2024–2025 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition and director of “sex/work,” along with assistant director Lymonte Thomas, about the world premiere production.

Centering on a thirty-year-old virgin, an escort, an aging conservative news anchor, and a stripper, “sex/work” explores how women define themselves on their own terms. Through themes of self-worth, identity, and empowerment, the play examines what happens when women navigate a world shaped by transactions.