sex/work | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton spoke with Jamie Boller, winner of the 2024–2025 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition and director of “sex/work,” along with assistant director Lymonte Thomas, about the world premiere production.
Centering on a thirty-year-old virgin, an escort, an aging conservative news anchor, and a stripper, “sex/work” explores how women define themselves on their own terms. Through themes of self-worth, identity, and empowerment, the play examines what happens when women navigate a world shaped by transactions.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 9 — Sunday, January 25 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
