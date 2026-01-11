© 2026 WKNO FM
sex/work | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published January 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Jamie Boller, winner of the 2024–2025 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition and director of “sex/work,” along with assistant director Lymonte Thomas, about the world premiere production.

Centering on a thirty-year-old virgin, an escort, an aging conservative news anchor, and a stripper, “sex/work” explores how women define themselves on their own terms. Through themes of self-worth, identity, and empowerment, the play examines what happens when women navigate a world shaped by transactions.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 9 — Sunday, January 25 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
