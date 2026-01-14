Winter Embrace | A Solo Exhibition by Shameka Carter
Kacky Walton spoke with local visual artist and arts educator Shameka Carter about her first solo exhibition, "Winter Embrace," on view at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
Carter’s layered mixed-media paintings feature an earthy, ethereal style designed to evoke warmth and comfort. Through her work, she hopes to bring people together and enrich her community by offering a sense of peace.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 2 — Saturday, January 31 (times vary)
Location: Visitors Center Gallery at Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)
