© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Winter Embrace | A Solo Exhibition by Shameka Carter

By Kacky Walton
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:41 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with local visual artist and arts educator Shameka Carter about her first solo exhibition, "Winter Embrace," on view at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Carter’s layered mixed-media paintings feature an earthy, ethereal style designed to evoke warmth and comfort. Through her work, she hopes to bring people together and enrich her community by offering a sense of peace.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, January 2 — Saturday, January 31 (times vary)
Location: Visitors Center Gallery at Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Road)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton