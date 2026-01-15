Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre season continues

The season continues after the holidays at the Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Arts & Education, featuring a mix of local music and theatre alongside national Broadway tours.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group Public Relations Director Kristen Bennett-Banks about several upcoming highlights, including the “Memphis Songwriters Series,” hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart; “Live Rich, Die Poor, Zora Awakening,” a one-woman show written and performed by Memphian Ann C. Perry that explores the life, wit, and wisdom of Zora Neale Hurston; and the Memphis premiere of the Broadway musical “The Outsiders.”

Memphis Songwriters Series:

Date: Thursday, January 15

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)

Learn more about this event here >

The Outsiders:

Date: Tuesday, January 20 — Sunday, January 25 (times vary)

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

Get ticket information >