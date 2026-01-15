© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre and Halloran Centre season continues

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 15, 2026 at 5:32 PM CST

The season continues after the holidays at the Orpheum Theatre and the Halloran Centre for Arts & Education, featuring a mix of local music and theatre alongside national Broadway tours.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group Public Relations Director Kristen Bennett-Banks about several upcoming highlights, including the “Memphis Songwriters Series,” hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart; “Live Rich, Die Poor, Zora Awakening,” a one-woman show written and performed by Memphian Ann C. Perry that explores the life, wit, and wisdom of Zora Neale Hurston; and the Memphis premiere of the Broadway musical “The Outsiders.”

Memphis Songwriters Series:
Date: Thursday, January 15
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Learn more about this event here >

The Outsiders:
Date: Tuesday, January 20 — Sunday, January 25 (times vary)

Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S Main St)

Get ticket information >

Live Rich Die Poor, Zora Awakening:
Date: Friday, January 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts & Education (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass