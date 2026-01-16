© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Requiem for a Drum Major: A Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST

The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents "Requiem for a Drum Major: A Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr." at the Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center in downtown Jackson, Tennessee. The concert features performances by two acclaimed jazz quartets, honoring and celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with quartet leaders and drummers Dave Potter and Henry Conerway III about the music they will perform and their journey to this point in their respective careers.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, January 17
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center (314 E Main St)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
