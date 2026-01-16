The Jazz Foundation of West Tennessee presents "Requiem for a Drum Major: A Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr." at the Ned R. McWherter Cultural Arts Center in downtown Jackson, Tennessee. The concert features performances by two acclaimed jazz quartets, honoring and celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with quartet leaders and drummers Dave Potter and Henry Conerway III about the music they will perform and their journey to this point in their respective careers.