Winter Mix 2026 | Ballet Memphis

Ballet Memphis presents "Winter Mix," its annual repertory performance showcasing bold new works alongside compelling returning favorites.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Artistic Director Steven McMahon and company artist and choreographer Emilia Sandoval about this celebration of the company’s creativity. This year’s program features the return of Julia Adam’s inspiring "Fingers of Your Thoughts," last seen in 2017; a new ballet by Sandoval inspired by poetry imagined through extraterrestrial eyes and set to original music; and a new work by McMahon that reimagines classic Greek myths through the lens of 1950s Hollywood.