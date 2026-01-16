© 2026 WKNO FM
Winter Mix 2026 | Ballet Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST

Ballet Memphis presents "Winter Mix," its annual repertory performance showcasing bold new works alongside compelling returning favorites.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Artistic Director Steven McMahon and company artist and choreographer Emilia Sandoval about this celebration of the company’s creativity. This year’s program features the return of Julia Adam’s inspiring "Fingers of Your Thoughts," last seen in 2017; a new ballet by Sandoval inspired by poetry imagined through extraterrestrial eyes and set to original music; and a new work by McMahon that reimagines classic Greek myths through the lens of 1950s Hollywood.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, February 13 — Sunday, February 15 (times vary)
Location: Ballet Memphis Studio (2144 Madison Ave)
Get ticket information >

