The Klezmatics to perform at Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about an upcoming performance by the Grammy-winning ensemble "The Klezmatics."

For more than three decades, the group has set the standard for Eastern European Jewish music, creating recordings that are both musically compelling and politically relevant. Often described as a “Jewish roots band,” The Klezmatics have played a vital role in reviving an almost-forgotten art form.