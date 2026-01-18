© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

The Klezmatics to perform at Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published January 18, 2026 at 6:56 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about an upcoming performance by the Grammy-winning ensemble "The Klezmatics."

For more than three decades, the group has set the standard for Eastern European Jewish music, creating recordings that are both musically compelling and politically relevant. Often described as a “Jewish roots band,” The Klezmatics have played a vital role in reviving an almost-forgotten art form.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, January 22
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsBuckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
