Upcoming Performances at Creative Aging Mid-South

Kacky Walton spoke with Christy Barzizza, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, about two upcoming performances in the organization’s concert series. Tickets are currently on sale for the Deborah Swiney Jazz Band. A former backup singer for Al Green, Swiney, whose voice has been compared to Sarah Vaughan, will lead her band in an afternoon of bossa nova, jazz, and more.

Tickets also go on sale for a special evening preview performance of Theatre Memphis’s upcoming production of “Mamma Mia!” on Monday, January 26, at 8:00 a.m.

Deborah Swiney Jazz Band:

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kroc Center Memphis (800 East Parkway)

