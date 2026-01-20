© 2026 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Upcoming Performances at Creative Aging Mid-South

By Kacky Walton
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:15 PM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Christy Barzizza, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, about two upcoming performances in the organization’s concert series. Tickets are currently on sale for the Deborah Swiney Jazz Band. A former backup singer for Al Green, Swiney, whose voice has been compared to Sarah Vaughan, will lead her band in an afternoon of bossa nova, jazz, and more.

Tickets also go on sale for a special evening preview performance of Theatre Memphis’s upcoming production of “Mamma Mia!” on Monday, January 26, at 8:00 a.m.

Deborah Swiney Jazz Band:
Date: Wednesday, February 11
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kroc Center Memphis (800 East Parkway)
Mamma Mia!:
Date: Wednesday, February 25
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
