© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Always a Bridesmaid | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Director Anita “Jo” Lenhart and Assistant Director Elizabeth Perkins about Theatre Memphis’ upcoming production of "Always a Bridesmaid."

Written by the legendary team behind every episode of "The Golden Girls," this comedic romp profiles four friends who have sworn to keep the promise that they made on the high school senior prom night: to be in each other's weddings...no matter what. Flash forward 30 years, and they are still determined to honor that vow.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, January 23 — Sunday, February 8 (times vary)
Location: Next Stage @ Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton