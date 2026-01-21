Always a Bridesmaid | Theatre Memphis

Kacky Walton spoke with Director Anita “Jo” Lenhart and Assistant Director Elizabeth Perkins about Theatre Memphis’ upcoming production of "Always a Bridesmaid."

Written by the legendary team behind every episode of "The Golden Girls," this comedic romp profiles four friends who have sworn to keep the promise that they made on the high school senior prom night: to be in each other's weddings...no matter what. Flash forward 30 years, and they are still determined to honor that vow.